Utah State

Street League Skateboarding At Utah State Fairpark

By Adam Mikulich
kjzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 28, 2021 — (KUTV) - The Utah Sports Commission has deemed the state of Utah the “State Of Sport,” and few outlets do as much for the sports enthusiast as they have over the past decade. Along with Skateboarding great Tony Hawk and Vans they recently opened a permanent competition-style skateboard park at the Utah State Fairpark, that recently housed the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour. Adam Mikulich attended the event that was chalk full of some of the best pro skateboarding talent in the world and it did not disappoint. In addition to the action on display, Adam Caught up with the CEO of Street League Skateboarding, Joe Carr, who loves bringing the event to Utah and hopes to make it an annual affair one day. For more information on the Utah Sports Commission visit https://www.utahsportscommission.com.

kjzz.com

Comments / 0

