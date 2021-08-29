‘Don’t Know Where We’re Going Next’: Mass Evictions Underway In Starkville
T. Young’s reprieve from homelessness was three days. The mother of four rushed home Friday when she heard the news. When she arrived, officers were still traveling door to door at Catherine Street Apartments in Starkville, flanking a representative from her new rental company. They were informing the residents that the mass-eviction process that started only weeks before was resolving, and resolving quickly.www.mississippifreepress.org
