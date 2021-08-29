Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Our Kind Of People First Look

By Jay Endicott
foxrichmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. Our Kind of People premieres on FOX Richmond September 21st.

foxrichmond.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Bluffs#Fox Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Debbi Morgan Previews Her New Series OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

From Pine Valley to Oak Bluffs! ALL MY CHILDREN fan-favorite Debbi Morgan (Angie) is starring in the upcoming primetime soap OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, premiering on FOX on Tuesday, Sept. 21! “Join me and all the cast for this thrilling ride,” the veteran actress enthused sharing a behind-the-scenes promotional video on her Instagram. “We won’t disappoint!”
TV & VideosPeople

Alaskan Bush People Season 13: Brown Family Lays Patriarch Billy to Rest in Emotional First Look

The Brown family is dedicating the next season of Alaskan Bush People to late patriarch Billy Brown, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Billy died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. He was 68. In a first look at the upcoming season 13 of the family's Discovery series, Billy's wife Ami Brown, daughters Rain and Snowbird and sons Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe and Noah reflect on his legacy.
Drinkscolumbusunderground.com

First Look: Accent Wine

New Downtown wine shop Accent Wine officially opened its doors today, Friday, August 20 at 49 N. High St. The shop is helmed by Veritas Manager and Sommelier Gregory Stokes in partnership with Chef Joshua Dalton. Accent Wine will be focused on retail bottle sales, but also host daily tastings...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

Lasagna Love Brings People Kindness & Compassion in a Pan

A pan of tasty comfort food provides exactly that: comfort. Just ask Rhiannon Menn, founder of Lasagna Love, a national movement brimming with baked-in kindness. Like so many moms, Rhiannon was nearly overwhelmed when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. As cities locked down, people lost their jobs, schools went virtual and volunteer opportunities became limited. She decided she had to do something to help ease the stress of family and friends.
Gardeningjillianharris.com

A Behind the Scenes Look at Our First Flower Harvest and Event!

For those of you who were following along as the chaos unfolded around our very first floral event, you would have seen half of the team at my house helping me fulfill a few partnership obligations and you would have seen the rest of the team over at the farm, picking and bundling bouquets for the event later that evening. To say it was a jam-packed day would be an understatement. In fact, it was probably one of the busiest days in Team Jilly history! So, I thought I would take you behind the scenes of this record-breaking day and share exactly how we pulled it off!
SocietyHerald & Review

OUR VIEW: People working makes people work

One of the nicest things about Labor Day is the people it celebrates. Labor Day is an all-inclusive celebration of one of the things that defines America -- work hard, and your reward is the satisfaction of the hard work. The paycheck doesn't hurt, but many Americans take more pride in their willingness to put forth the effort.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy