Our Kind Of People First Look

For those of you who were following along as the chaos unfolded around our very first floral event, you would have seen half of the team at my house helping me fulfill a few partnership obligations and you would have seen the rest of the team over at the farm, picking and bundling bouquets for the event later that evening. To say it was a jam-packed day would be an understatement. In fact, it was probably one of the busiest days in Team Jilly history! So, I thought I would take you behind the scenes of this record-breaking day and share exactly how we pulled it off!