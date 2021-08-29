Letter: Court story was not newsworthy

So this left-leaning rag puts a story in about the Cayuga County District Attorney and a defense attorney bickering in court. Are we to believe this never happens and it’s big news? Or could it be because the DA Jon Budelmann is running for a judge seat this year and he’s a Republican so of course the newspaper wouldn’t want to see him win? Apparently this is the first time a DA and a defense attorney has ever disagreed or made a judge angry so it’s big news? I don’t remember them ever writing a story about this before. It’s to the point of ridiculous how one-sided, bias and left-leaning this has gotten. Whatever happened to real journalism?