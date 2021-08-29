Cancel
Society

Letter: Old days had share of problems

Citizen Online
 6 days ago

In Murray Lynch’s latest letter he waxed nostalgic about the “good old days” of the 50s and the 60s. Much of what he wrote I can agree with but I believe he’s not seen the bigger picture. Those decades were not great for large segments of our population. Blacks, women, gays and people with disabilities, for example, had tough sledding with quite a different life back then. As with dog sledding, if you’re not the lead dog (i.e., middle class, straight, non-disabled, white males) the view never changed.

