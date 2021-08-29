Cancel
Edmundo Sosa's huge night carries Cardinals in 13-0 laugher

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Edmundo Sosa tripled twice for five RBIs and veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched seven three-hit innings Saturday as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0.

Dylan Carlson homered, Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and three RBIs and Tommy Edman added two RBIs for the Cardinals, who have won two straight.

Wainwright (13-7) was perfect through four innings. He walked one and struck out five. He also hit an RBI single. He is 4-0 with only one run allowed in 30 innings this season against the Pirates.

Junior Fernandez pitched the eighth and Kodi Whitley the ninth to preserve the shutout.

Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault (0-3) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three innings, with two walks and one strikeout.

The Pirates’ Michael Chavis -- starting in right field after the club released veteran Gregory Polanco Saturday -- left in the fifth because of right elbow discomfort.

In the second, the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina singled to right-center with one out and Carlson walked. Sosa drove in both with a triple to left-center.

Edman opened the third with a double to left-center and scored on Goldschmidt’s base hit to right to make it 3-0. Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado each followed with single, putting runners on first and third. Molina reached on a fielder’s choice with Brault throwing Goldschmidt out at home.

After Carlson struck out, Sosa tripled again, this time to right-center, to clear the bases and give St. Louis a 6-0 edge. The Pirates intentionally walked Harrison Bader, but Wainwright knocked in Sosa with a single to center.

In the fifth, Colin Moran led off for Pittsburgh with a single to center, breaking up Wainwright’s bid for a perfect game.

Edman reached on a one-out infield single in the sixth. Goldschmidt doubled him home to up the Cardinals’ lead to 8-0.

Edman’s bases-loaded infield single in the seventh increased it to 9-0, and the Cardinals’ fourth walk of the inning to Goldschmidt made it 10-0.

In the eighth, Carlson made the score 12-0 with his 13th homer, a two-run shot to left, and Edman later drove in a run with an infield single.

Pittsburgh infielder/outfielder Wilmer Difo pitched a scoreless ninth, despite giving up three singles.

--Field Level Media

