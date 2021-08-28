Cancel
Frankie Montas in control as A's end Yankees' win streak

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close.

Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including an RBI single, and a third Oakland run scored on a balk as the A’s snapped a six-game losing streak that had equaled the length of the one they had to open the season.

Aaron Judge had a double, a single and a ninth-inning home run for the Yankees, whose 13-game winning streak matched the fourth-longest in franchise history. They fell six victories short of the club record of 19 set in 1947.

All three A’s runs came off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2), who retired the first two Oakland batters in the second inning of a scoreless game before running into trouble.

A Chad Pinder double and Sean Murphy walk set up Kemp, whose single to center field scored Pinder and delivered Murphy to third.

Cortes then committed a balk, sending Murphy home and giving Oakland a 2-0 lead.

Chapman’s homer, his 21st of the season, came leading off the fourth and completed Oakland’s scoring.

Coming off consecutive wins in which he allowed a total of three runs, Cortes was pulled after 5 1/3 innings after giving up three runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Montas (10-9) allowed just three baserunners in his seven innings -- a double by Judge in the first, a walk to DJ LeMahieu in the sixth and Judge’s second hit, a leadoff single in the seventh.

The right-hander struck out Giancarlo Stanton and got Joey Gallo to ground into a double play to end the seventh, then was pulled after throwing 98 pitches, allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out six.

The outing was almost identical to the seven-inning shutout effort Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. He gave up two hits in that game, which the A’s went on to lose 2-1.

The Yankees made Montas sweat this one when Judge followed an Anthony Rizzo single with a two-run homer off Sergio Romo in the top of the ninth. The homer was Judge’s 29th.

But Romo rebounded to get Stanton to pop up and Gallo to ground out to shortstop in order to secure his first save of the season.

Both teams finished with five hits.

--Field Level Media

