The story of the Safe at School Sit-In

California is launched on a new in-person school year just as the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is sweeping across the country. Delta has certainly complicated the well-laid plans of our school leaders, as it required expanded testing and some quarantines but, in contrast to many other states, the path to opening schools in this state has shown promising results thus far — thanks to the focused efforts of principals, teachers, support staff, parents and students. And, with continued vigilance and state policy support, the year promises to be even smoother in the coming months.