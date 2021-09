Outfielder Brenton Doyle (No. 11 PuRP) continued his hot streak this week, going 9-for-24 (.375) with four home runs, nine RBI, and eight strikeouts. He was also caught stealing twice without notching a single bag. In the month of August, Doyle has been slashing .324/.359/.581 with seven extra-base hits (six homers and a double), 12 RBI, two walks, 24 strikeouts, and three stolen bases in five attempts. In fact, he has only gone hitless four times in 19 August contests. After a hot start (.280/.343/.462 with three homers) and cool June (.211/.292/.358 with three homers), the 23-year-old has turned on the jets in July and August.