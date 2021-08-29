Best price for The Dark Pictures Anthology - Triple Pack Pre-Order on Xbox One

The Xbox One's legacy certainly focuses largely on shooters like Halo, Gears of War, and Call of Duty, but Microsoft's console also has a plethora of role-playing games for those looking to sink their teeth into something a little meatier and immerse themselves in another world. These range from open-ended games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3 to more linear experiences like South Park: The Fractured But Whole, but all of them allow for customization and tailoring the game to suit your own style of play. Some of the games use turn-based battles, while others are more action-oriented, bridging the gap with action-adventure games and acting as a gateway to more complex RPGs. We included a variety of sub-genres when picking the best Xbox One RPGs, including games from North America, Japan, and Europe.