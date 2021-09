The COVID-19 mantra in Massachusetts has been vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. And that unrelenting priority has protected many people from getting seriously ill. But the push for shots in arms has left this state behind in one key area: ready access to a remarkably effective COVID treatment that uses monoclonal antibodies. Some Southern states with much lower vaccination rates than Massachusetts — and with political leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — have taken the lead in using the therapy to keep COVID patients out of the hospital. Meanwhile, many Massachusetts patients can’t get the treatment at all.