Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has revealed what he plans to do with his mysterious bitcoin startup TBD.The venture, which is a unit of Mr Dorsey’s payments firm Square, will develop a decentralised exchange that will democratise access to the cryptocurrency.“We’ve determined TBD’s direction: help us build an open platform to create a decentralised exchange for bitcoin,” Mr Dorsey tweeted.Mike Brock, general manager of TBD at Square, provided more details about TBD’s mission in a series of tweets on Friday.“There’s been a lot of speculation about what TBD is and isn’t,” he wrote.“We believe bitcoin will be the native currency...