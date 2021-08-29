Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Mariners. Correa continued his scorching hot week with his fourth multi-hit effort over the last five games. He tripled in the first inning to get the Astros on the board and wound up crossing home three times before the fourth inning ended as the Astros wasted no time building up a 10-1 lead. The 26-year-old has found a lot of success against the Mariners this year, as he's slashing .317/.391/.463 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, 12 runs scored and 5:3 BB:K over 41 at-bats.