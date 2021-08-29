Cancel
MLB

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Álvarez and Carlos Correa both homered as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2. Framber Valdez earned his ninth win by striking out seven over seven innings. The Astros left-hander threw six no-hit and scoreless innings with six walks against Texas on July 24. Both Astros homers came off Texas starter Kolby Allard. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save. Houston is a season-high 25 games over .500 after winning its fourth win in a row.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Kolby Allard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa hitting fifth for Astros Monday night

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa is hitting fifth in Monday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Seattle Mariners. Correa hit third the last three games and went 3-for-12 with a triple, 2 RBI, 4 runs, 2 walks, and a strikeout in that stretch. The 26-year-old is trading spots in the order with Yuli Gurriel for Monday's contest.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Scores thrice in win

Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Mariners. Correa continued his scorching hot week with his fourth multi-hit effort over the last five games. He tripled in the first inning to get the Astros on the board and wound up crossing home three times before the fourth inning ended as the Astros wasted no time building up a 10-1 lead. The 26-year-old has found a lot of success against the Mariners this year, as he's slashing .317/.391/.463 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, 12 runs scored and 5:3 BB:K over 41 at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Drives in two

Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Royals. Correa gave the Astros an early 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first inning, then drove in the game's final run on an RBI double in the third. The shortstop has been locked in at the plate of late, batting .351 with a 6:4 BB:K in his last 10 games.
MLBtheScore

Correa wants to win title in 'last year with the Astros'

Carlos Correa doesn't plan on returning to the Houston Astros after his contract expires at the end of the 2021 campaign. "My last year with the Astros, hopefully we can win another championship," said Correa, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic. "I can leave this great organization with two of them."
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Friday night, Glenn Otto made his Major League debut against the team he grew up cheering for: the Houston Astros. "He's not [a fan] now, he says," laughed Rangers manager Chris Woodward. Otto took the ball for the Texas Rangers in his first big league start,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa not in Astros' Sunday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Correa is being replaced at shortstop by Aledmys Diaz against Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 516 plate appearances this season, Correa has a .275 batting average with an .849 OPS, 20 home runs, 86...
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros at Texas Rangers

When/where: 7:05 p.m Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday; Globe Life Field. TV/radio: ATTSW, BSSW; 790 AM all three games, 740 AM on Friday, 1010 AM (Spanish) on Friday and Sunday, 104.9 FM (Spanish) on Saturday. Pitchers: Friday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52) vs. RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56);...
MLBFOX Sports

Brantley, AL West-leading Astros rally late, top Rangers 5-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Brantley hit a tying, two-run single when he was the sixth consecutive Houston batter to reach starting the seventh inning, and the AL West-leading Astros rallied past the last-place Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night. Before that big outburst against two relievers, the Astros managed...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

García slam for Rangers in 13-2 win to avoid sweep by Astros

All-Star rookie slugger Adolis García keeps working to adjust as the league makes adjustments to him, and his grand slam helped the Texas Rangers avoid being swept again. "I've been working on hitting the ball in my zone, and focusing on making sure that I don't miss my pitch," the Cuban outfielder said through a translator. "That's basically what I've been trying to do lately, and it seems to be working."
MLBLone Star Ball

44-84 - Rangers hand over Silver Boot to Astros with 5-4 loss

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Houston Astros rallied to score five runs. American League West teams play each other 19 times per season. To win the season series, a team needs to win ten games before their division rival does. The Astros came into tonight’s game holding...
MLBLone Star Ball

44-85 - Rangers play a game of baseball against Astros, lose 5-2

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Houston Astros scored five runs. Of all the games of baseball that the Rangers have played in these many years, this was one of them. Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 and hit his 28th dong of the season which puts him three away from holding the all-time record for a Rangers rookie.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros show off their bats again to beat Rangers 5-2

On Saturday night, the Astros kept it rolling against the Rangers and won the second game (5-2) to secure the series. This time, they ambushed starter Kolby Allard early in the contest while Framber Valdez was dealing on the mound. After zeros for both sides in the first, Yordan Álvarez...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Reaches 20-homer mark

Correa went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rangers. Correa went yard off Texas starter Kolby Allard in the third inning, depositing one into the left field stands for his 20th homer of the season. It's the fifth time Correa has reached that plateau in his career, and he stands a chance to topple the personal-best 24 homers he hit in 2017. The 26-year-old, who is set to become a free agent following the 2021 campaign, is slashing .275/.370/.479 with 49 extra-base hits and 69 RBI across 516 plate appearances.

