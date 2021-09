College athletics has been in a bit of chaos since Oklahoma and Texas made their leaps to the SEC, but the Big 12 apparently isn’t just sitting on its hands. Max Olson of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Big 12 has put together an expansion subgroup to help lead the way in the league’s internal discussions on adding schools. Olson reported that process is in its “preliminary stages,” and that if the conference were to expand, it would need a supermajority vote of eight schools to move the process along. So long as OU and Texas are in the conference, they would be a part of that vote, meaning the eight left-out teams would all have to agree.