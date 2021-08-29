I was a luxury fashion editor, now I run a sustainability boutique – here's why I turned my back on fast fashion for good

Some phrases you only need to hear once to remember forever, especially in fashion. There are the grandiose pronouncements (“I don’t care how the dress is made, as long as it’s chic!”), the flippant dismissals (“His first collection was all garbage bags. Great.”), and the incisive digs dressed up as compliments (“I was with these people and everything was shining. Their hair, their clothes, their swimming pool. Everything was shining except their eyes.”). Even the panicked repeating of a name—“Joseph! Joseph! Joseph!”—with the anxious vibrato of a deadline looming can imprint on your memory. One thing is true of all these fashion bon mots: They were written into record by Loïc Prigent.