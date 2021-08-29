I was a luxury fashion editor, now I run a sustainability boutique – here's why I turned my back on fast fashion for good
It all started one miserable grey day last October. London was in lockdown again, fashion had ground to a halt, the world was struggling with the shock of Covid. I met my friend, the Vogue fashion director Daniela Agnelli, for a drizzly walk in the park and we discussed where we were at. Fashion, at least fashion at the maddeningly consumptive pace it had become, made no sense anymore. The shows, the travel, the seemingly endless collections of ready to wear, couture, cruise - what were they all for now?www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
Comments / 0