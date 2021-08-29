Hamilton Co. Health Department offers on-site vaccine clinics to local businesses
The Hamilton County Health Department wants to help Hamilton County get back to work, so it’s offering on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Hamilton County businesses. “Hosting a clinic at your workplace typically leads to more people getting vaccinated, which leads to fewer COVID-19 illnesses,” said Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator. “Businesses with a high percentage of vaccinated employees usually see improved productivity, improved morale, and a reduction in absence due to illness.”readthereporter.com
