"Down Home with the Neelys" may have ended around the time that Pat and Gina Neely's marriage came to its conclusion, but the couple provided viewers with great recipes and cooking tips before it did. Their old-fashioned macaroni salad, Gina's white sangria, and the couple's peach glazed ham are some of our favorites. Unfortunately, Gina shared during an interview with Essence that she felt the success of their show became bigger than their marriage. "The TV show became bigger than the marriage. He became more my business partner than my husband. I didn't ask for a business partner. I needed my husband," she revealed.