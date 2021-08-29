Midtown’s Got Talent auditions open till Sept. 3

There is still time to submit a video audition for the second year of Midtown’s Got Talent presented by Allied Solutions. Event organizers are looking for talented and entertaining soloists, age 11 years and up, with stage presence and charisma to participate in the multi-week competition. Contestants who are selected by judges based on their video audition will compete in a Youth, Teen or Adult category. The judges are looking and listening for participants who can “wow” them with their 90-second audition tape and then go on to entertain live audiences at Midtown Plaza throughout the contest.