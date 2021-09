Throughout the summer, Park City’s top mixologists have been competing in a vigorous, public-decided contest to see who will come out on top. Park City Area Restaurant Association’s 2021 Savor the Cocktail Contest began on June 1st with 16 contenders in the running. It is the contest’s 15th year and in consideration of the current events, the contest was extended to a 90 day time frame, and all of the recipes are available online for the general public. So voters can stay home and still participate in trying the cocktails by casting a vote for the favorite online. A clear lead has been taken by the top 5 contenders, but voting is still available online until August 31st!