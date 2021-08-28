Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

For LeBron's Wife's 35th Bday Bash

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if it wasn't obvious before, Adele is officially in LeBron's orbit -- because she was partying alongside him, his NBA buddies, his agent/her BF ... all to celebrate the King's wife's bday. Savannah James hit the big 3-5 Friday night ... and she and her Lakers superstar hubby hit...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bash#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPage Six

Adele puts on leggy display for sexy date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele brought her A-game style for an intimate date night with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on Monday night in Los Angeles. The “Hello” singer, 33, was dressed very chic in a black turtleneck, a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots. She also donned a matching black mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Adele Dances to "WAP" While Attending a Party with Her Rumored Beau Rich Paul

Adele is still showing off her rap skills. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer attended LeBron James' wife, Savannah James', 35th birthday party at the Classic Cat restaurant in West Hollywood last night. The singer, 33, was captured rapping and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's "WAP" during the party, which she attended with her rumored boyfriend, Rich Paul.
MusicCosmopolitan

This Video of Adele Flipping Her Hair and Rapping Along to "WAP" Is a Borderline Religious Experience

In the beginning, there was Adele and there was "WAP" and then the two came together and it was good. Actually it was amazing. On Friday night, Adele put on a long-sleeved, metallic copper-colored dress, accessorized with her usual aura of steez, and stepped out in West Hollywood to attend Savannah James' 35th birthday party. The link? Adele's new boyfriend, Rich Paul, is an agent and happens to represent Savannah's husband, LeBron James. Adele had approximately zero inhibitions at the party, which makes sense considering A) she's a Queen with no fear and B) according to People, she and Rich have been a ~thing~ for a few months now, so this is probably not her first time hanging out with his inner circle.
TennisHello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
IBTimes

Adele Shows Off Her Legs In Plaid Mini Skirt With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Report

Adele wore a skirt and showed off her toned legs during a recent sighting with her boyfriend Rich Paul. The "Hello" hitmaker and LeBron James' sports agent were spotted enjoying an intimate date Monday night in Los Angeles. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the 33-year-old singer looked chic in her black turtleneck, plaid mini skirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy