Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Michael B. Jordan has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death. Michael, 34, shared a picture of himself and his late 'Black Panther' co-star, who passed away on August 28, 2020, after a secret battle with colon cancer.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Fans, Marvel Colleagues Share Beautiful, Sorrowful Tributes Marking One Year Since Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Social media was flooded on Saturday with emotional tributes to Chadwick Boseman, marking that one year had passed since the beloved actor’s death. Fans and Marvel colleagues shared their sorrowful posts, which also celebrated the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor for his many contributions to the arts. One of those people was Lupita Nyong’o, Boseman’s Black Panther co-star. “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” wrote Nyong’o on Twitter. The actress is currently filming...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lupita Nyong'o Shares a Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Anniversary of His Death

Lupita Nyong'o is remembering her friend and costar, Chadwick Boseman, on the anniversary of his death. On Aug. 28, which marked one year since the Black Panther actor died from colon cancer at age 43, Lupita posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. Alongside a photo of the two sharing a laugh in a hallway while doing press for their Marvel film in 2018, the actress captioned the post, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do . . . One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Gave A+ Advice To Shang-Chi Star Ahead Of Joining Marvel

Even though Hollywood may seem like a huge town, it is a bit smaller than viewers think. The actors recruited into the MCU are perfect examples of this truth. When it comes to Marvel, Michael B. Jordan seems to be connected to almost everyone in the MCU. That was proved when Jordan’s Creed II co-star Florian Munteanu officially joined Marvel. Munteanu will portray the villainous Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before learning he landed the role, the Black Panther star gave the actor some top-notch advice about joining the MCU.
NFLComicBook

One of Chadwick Boseman's First Movies Is Now on Peacock

One of Chadwick Boseman’s first movies is now available to stream on Peacock. For fans of the Black Panther star, they might want to revisit some of his biggest hits. Draft Day has become something of a cult movie among sports fans, and with the NFL season coming up, it’s a natural choice. Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the movie, as he tries to fulfill his dream of being an NFL player. Kevin Costner is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (That NFL franchise has been pretty prominent in the draft over the last 20 years, which makes them a natural choice to figure in the picture.) Even at this early stage of his career, you can see Boseman’s trademark charisma make its way through a pretty simple story about a team and their quest to make a splash. When the Marvel star tragically passed away, the Cleveland team’s account paid tribute to the fictional member of the team and the loss of a true legend.
Newark, NJPosted by
defpen

Michael B. Jordan’s HBCU Basketball Showcase To Air On TNT

Actor Michael B. Jordan has shared a few more details regarding the upcoming QQQ Legacy Classic. The basketball showcase will feature four HBCUs — Hampton University, Howard University, North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T. With TNT broadcasting the event, all four teams will gather at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on December 18, 2021.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
MoviesElle

Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Reunite For New Movie

Cinematic icons Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have agreed to reunite, much to the excitement of fans. They's both signed on to a high-concept action movie titled Ghosted. The Hollywood Reporter states that it's been announced that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is calling the shots on this one, with Zombieland duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on script duties.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: what JLo does to eliminate any ties with Alex Rodríguez

Today Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have concrete plans for the future and everything seems to indicate that they are willing to “escape” instead of having a lavish wedding. Recently, an informant explained to the US Magazine portal that they are “Seriously talking about getting married”, then “They are both madly in love and this time they don’t want to let go”. He added that the 49-year-old producer believes the 52-year-old actress “escaped” almost two decades ago and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” For her part, JLo feels that her boyfriend has “matured into the man of her dreams” and would definitely say yes when the time is right.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Beckford Claims Black Rob Warned Him About Working With Diddy

Many moons ago, Tyson Beckford and Diddy were entangled in legal drama. Supermodel Beckford once posed for Diddy's Sean John collection in the early 2000s, but during that time, Beckford reportedly filed a lawsuit against the label owner. In a sitdown with VladTV, Beckford was asked about his suit against Diddy that was filed after the model alleged that he wasn't paid all of his fees. He reportedly received his first payment without a problem and the second arrived after a struggle, but Beckford sued Diddy for the remaining $600K when the third payment didn't arrive.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.

