Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

One of Chadwick Boseman’s first movies is now available to stream on Peacock. For fans of the Black Panther star, they might want to revisit some of his biggest hits. Draft Day has become something of a cult movie among sports fans, and with the NFL season coming up, it’s a natural choice. Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the movie, as he tries to fulfill his dream of being an NFL player. Kevin Costner is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (That NFL franchise has been pretty prominent in the draft over the last 20 years, which makes them a natural choice to figure in the picture.) Even at this early stage of his career, you can see Boseman’s trademark charisma make its way through a pretty simple story about a team and their quest to make a splash. When the Marvel star tragically passed away, the Cleveland team’s account paid tribute to the fictional member of the team and the loss of a true legend.