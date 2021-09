Cats love high places, which include counters and the kitchen table. Cat owners can agree that our lovable felines have some annoying traits. From scratching furniture to playing with the curtains, cats can certainly cause some mischief. However, one of the most annoying things a cat can do is jump onto the countertops. Why they even want to go up on the kitchen counter in the first place, we will never know. Though knowing cat behavior, it's simply because they can and love to be high off the ground. But how can we keep cats off the counters?