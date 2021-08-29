Cancel
Education

Ivy Tech Community College listed among best places for women to work

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 6 days ago

Ivy Tech Community College was named in the annual Top 100 ranking of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes, which teamed up with market research company Statista. The rankings identify the companies liked most by female workers and included representation at the executive and board levels, as well as initiatives to improve gender equity and recent or unresolved allegations regarding discrimination or misconduct.

