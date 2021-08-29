Lady Dutch place third at Under the Lights Invite

The Lady Dutch traveled to South Christian High School in Grand Rapids to compete in the first Under the Light Invite on Friday night August 27th. With start times of 8:40pm for the JV race and 10:00pm for the Varsity race, the lights on the course were going to be necessary! It was a great night for the Lady Dutch, 7 athletes ran career PRs and 2 athletes ran season PRs. Holland finished third of 12 teams scoring in the Twilight Division. In the Varsity race, Freshman Emma Margaron, 20:42.4, led the way for Holland, placing 7th overall, earning her third All Invitational honor this week. Sophomore Abby VanIngen, 22:02, was second for Holland, 21st overall and also earned her third All Invitational honor this week. Finishing third for Holland Freshman Ambria DuPoy, 22:25.1, placed 28th overall, with a 50 second career PR. Senior Julia Kooyer, 22:59.7 and Junior Alisa Mason, 23:03.6, finished 4th and 5th for Holland and 33rd & 34th respectively. Sophomore Abby Wilson, 23:24, with her best finish of the year placed 6th for Holland and 43rd overall, running a 26 second PR. Freshman Zoe DeGraaf, 24:26.8, with the biggest kick of the night and a 3:10 PR was the seventh finisher for Holland and placed 59th overall. Sophomore Rylee Boersen, 26:53, raced well coming back from an injured foot, placing 78th overall. In the JV race the Junior Meredith Walters, 24:55.4, placcing 32nd overall. Freshman Eleanor McMullen, 25:25.5, placed 43rd overall running a massive 3:24 career PR. Freshman Adelle Snyder, 28:48.1, running a 1:25 career PR and breaking 30 minutes for the first time. Congratulations Adelle. The Lady Dutch will race next on September 8th at Ridge Point Church, hosted by Holland for the first OK Green Jamboree for 2021. It will be Senior night as we celebrate our Senior Cross Country Athletes. We hope you can join the DutchXC family on the 8th! Go Dutch!