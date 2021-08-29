Garrett Gilbert: Good Opportunity

It's a brutal day in the NFL for many, as teams around the league hack down their rosters from 80 players to the mandatory count of 53 by 4 p.m. ET. For the Dallas Cowboys, that definitely means aiming the hatchet at their quarterback room -- having spent all of July and August trying to figure out who'll back up two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott. It was Garrett Gilbert entering training camp and the preseason as the front-runner, but things changed toward the end of August, when Cooper Rush asserted himself against the Arizona Cardinals.