Garrett Gilbert: Good Opportunity

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago
Garrett Gilbert talked about the snaps he'll get in Sunday's preseason finale against Jacksonville, and how things might be different with quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier calling the plays.

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
