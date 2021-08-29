Jaylon Smith: Confidence In The Entire Room

View more in
Dallas Sports Focus
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Cut, keep, or trade? Examining the Dallas Cowboys options regarding Jaylon Smith
Like it or not, Jaylon Smith has become the most polarizing player for the Dallas Cowboys. His steady decline in play and hefty contract have turned him into one of the most controversial players around Cowboys Nation and many fans are ready to pull the plug. The sad truth is...
Should the Dallas Cowboys approach Jaylon Smith about a pay cut?
The Dallas Cowboys have a roster dilemma and the only way out could come in the way of a pay cut for the former defensive captain. His situation makes me wonder how valuable linebacker contracts are. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has steadily seen his role shrink and the calls...
Amari Cooper, Trevon Diggs Go Head-to-Head
