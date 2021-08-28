Marvel remembers Chadwick Boseman after a year of his death – MRT
A year has passed since then and Marvel Studios has not forgotten him: “honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman,” he shared on social networks. Kevin Feige also spoke a year after his death. In an interview with the medium Variety He commented the following: “We didn’t know it would be his last performance, of course.” Now the question is how they will replace it in the next Black Panther film.marketresearchtelecast.com
