Marvel remembers Chadwick Boseman after a year of his death – MRT

Marvel remembers Chadwick Boseman after a year of his death

 6 days ago

A year has passed since then and Marvel Studios has not forgotten him: “honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman,” he shared on social networks. Kevin Feige also spoke a year after his death. In an interview with the medium Variety He commented the following: “We didn’t know it would be his last performance, of course.” Now the question is how they will replace it in the next Black Panther film.

