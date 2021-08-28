Marvel remembers Chadwick Boseman after a year of his death – MRT

Today Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have concrete plans for the future and everything seems to indicate that they are willing to “escape” instead of having a lavish wedding. Recently, an informant explained to the US Magazine portal that they are “Seriously talking about getting married”, then “They are both madly in love and this time they don’t want to let go”. He added that the 49-year-old producer believes the 52-year-old actress “escaped” almost two decades ago and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” For her part, JLo feels that her boyfriend has “matured into the man of her dreams” and would definitely say yes when the time is right.