Shaw went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Twins. Shaw led off the bottom of the third inning with the homer, his eighth of the season. He's now gone yard in back-to-back games, though he didn't start Monday. Shaw's playing time is already limited by the fact that he will sit against left-handed pitching, though his struggles to find consistent plate appearances could only worsen due to the return of Christian Arroyo. If Arroyo takes over the primary duties at second base, Enrique Hernandez will likely shift to the outfield, which could in turn push Kyle Schwarber to first base -- Shaw's primary avenue to playing time.