It’s been a little while since Sylvester Stallone graced our screens as one of his most memorable of characters – that of Rocky Balboa. The last time he appeared on the screen was in Creed II, way back in 2018, and although there is due to be a new Creed film (the imaginatively named Creed III) in 2022, Sly has announced he will not be appearing in the movie. With all this in mind, I guess the timing is just about right to bring out a game based on the Rocky movies, isn’t it? The wonderfully named Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, coming from developers Survios, is that game, and it’s coming out swinging. Pull on your gloves and get in the ring!