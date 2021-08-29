William "Bill" Byrne passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021, in Bozeman, with his family by his side. Bill was born on Dec. 20, 1926, to James and Margaret (Douhan) Byrne. He was raised on the family farm in Creston with his two sisters Francis "Mickey" and Margaret "Dottie" and cousin John Brady. Growing up and working on the family farm, Bill attended Cayuse Prairie Grade School and graduated from Flathead High School in 1944. He was active in FFA serving in various elected positions including Chapter President. Following high school, Bill served an unprecedented two years as Montana State FFA President. In the early years after high school, Bill had two interests besides farming and FFA — elk hunting and flying. The former remained a lifelong passion.