Wife runs over, kills husband in N. Portland grocery parking lot

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing murder charges for running over and killing her husband in North Portland Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to reports of an accident in the parking lot of Fred Meyer in the 6800 block of North Lombard Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man pinned under the car. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived and were able to remove the man from under the car and determined that he was dead.

