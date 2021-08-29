Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Audrey Winifred Heasty Barton Wallace, 90

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four-year battle with Parkinsonism, Audrey Winifred Heasty Barton Wallace, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2021. Audrey was born Sept. 28, 1930, in the village of Derrygonnelly, County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland to William and Sarah Barton. Audrey worked for several years as a secretary at Erne Engineering in Enniskillen. In the summer of 1953, she and a friend traveled to Philadelphia to spend a year in America. While working at Drexel University, she met the love of her life and was wed four months later to Robert O’Neil Wallace. Their strong marriage continued until his death nearly 59 years later in 2013. In 1959, they settled in Kalispell where Robert built the first cable system in Bigfork and East Lakeshore. Audrey was the office manager for the Cable Company in Kalispell until 1976.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
City
Winifred, MT
City
Bigfork, MT
State
Nevada State
City
Kalispell, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neil Wallace#Philadelphia#Erne Engineering#Drexel University#The Cable Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy