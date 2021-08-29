After a four-year battle with Parkinsonism, Audrey Winifred Heasty Barton Wallace, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2021. Audrey was born Sept. 28, 1930, in the village of Derrygonnelly, County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland to William and Sarah Barton. Audrey worked for several years as a secretary at Erne Engineering in Enniskillen. In the summer of 1953, she and a friend traveled to Philadelphia to spend a year in America. While working at Drexel University, she met the love of her life and was wed four months later to Robert O’Neil Wallace. Their strong marriage continued until his death nearly 59 years later in 2013. In 1959, they settled in Kalispell where Robert built the first cable system in Bigfork and East Lakeshore. Audrey was the office manager for the Cable Company in Kalispell until 1976.