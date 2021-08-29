Montana ag producers need the right to repair now
Montana farmers and ranchers across this state have been waiting far too long for their elected representatives to secure their right to repair their own agricultural equipment. When a combine breaks down in the field during harvest season, a farmer needs to get it up and running as quickly as possible to avoid wasting precious time and losing money. But as the ag equipment industry has consolidated--and as equipment has grown more technologically complex--farmers and independent repair shops are increasingly blocked from making repairs to machines.dailyinterlake.com
