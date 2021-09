During my 26-plus years at the Daily Inter Lake, I’ve gotten a lot of unusual calls from Flathead folks on a number of topics. I’ve been asked to check out UFO sightings, dig up obituaries from a hundred years ago and find a particular recipe from the Flavor section a reader had inadvertently tossed out. I’ve taken calls with all kinds of alleged news “tips” to check out this or that. Some made stories, some didn’t.