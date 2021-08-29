Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Let’s unite to keep our schools open

By Sue Corrigan
Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

The 2021-22 school year is about to begin. While we all hoped it would be different from 2020, it appears this school year has much in common with 2020. I refer to Covid-19. I appeal to the Kalispell community to work together as a united community to keep our students in school. One goal of the Kalispell School board this year is to keep kids in school, every day and all day. We did it last year and we can do it again this year if we work together.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Education
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Kalispell School#The United Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy