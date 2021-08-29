Let’s unite to keep our schools open

The 2021-22 school year is about to begin. While we all hoped it would be different from 2020, it appears this school year has much in common with 2020. I refer to Covid-19. I appeal to the Kalispell community to work together as a united community to keep our students in school. One goal of the Kalispell School board this year is to keep kids in school, every day and all day. We did it last year and we can do it again this year if we work together.