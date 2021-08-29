Wessner 50th Anniversary

Ray and Val (Harman) Wessner celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 28th. They met while both were employed by the Octorara Area School District and were married at Cochranville United Methodist Church in Cochranville, PA. They are currently members of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church in Quarryville. Ray and Val have two children: Michael (Alison) and Sheri Worrell (Matthew). They are blessed with six grandchildren, whom they love to spoil: Anson, Julia, Eleanor, and Caroline Wessner, and Benjamin and Natalie Worrell. The Wessners celebrated their golden anniversary with their children and grandchildren in July with a special getaway to North Carolina. They have also celebrated with many dear friends, and they will continue the celebration with a cruise in September. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Ray and Val love to travel. They have been to Europe, Canada, several parts of the US, and the Caribbean. They are looking forward to a trip to Alaska and many more adventures together in the future.