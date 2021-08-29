Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

LETTER: Cost of not taking vaccine can break the bank

yoursun.com
 6 days ago

The vaccination choice is yours, but let’s look at the impact of Covid from another direction, your pocketbook. We’ve had unlimited government sponsored testing and vaccinations; no charge thanks to Uncle Sam! We’ve been granted child tax credit and economic impact payments to cover the business downturn and loss of income. Things may be looking up for you financially but consider what if you do need medical care. Do you still think Uncle Sam is going to bail you out? Think again!

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Vaccinations#Child Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Income TaxGreat Bend Tribune

Does paying SS tax now increase my benefit?

Dear Rusty: I started drawing my benefits at age 62 due to being laid off from my job at age 60. I have continued working part time and been paying Social Security and Medicare taxes ever since. I am now 66. I have been told that even though I continue to pay these taxes, it will not help increase my monthly social security benefit. Is that true? Signed: Working Beneficiary.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Social Security will get big COLA boost in 2022, but Medicare, income tax implications could be severe for seniors

Social security checks to American seniors are about to increase in 2022. But it might not all be good news for those collecting social security benefits. The annual Cost of Living Adjustment in January is expected to be 6%. However, that could put some seniors over the thresholds that determine Medicare Part B premiums, it could also have an impact on how much seniors have to pay in income taxes.
Economymoney.com

Social Security Is Running out of Money Faster Than Expected

The future for U.S. Social Security just got even bleaker. On Tuesday, the Treasury Department said that the Social Security trust fund reserves have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 recession. The way things are going, the funds will only be able to pay scheduled benefits on a timely basis until 2034.
Businessmoneytalksnews.com

2 Things That Hurt Social Security’s Inflation Protection

A key feature of Social Security benefits is that they are adjusted annually to keep pace with inflation, helping prevent their buying power from eroding over time. In fact, given the inflation we’ve seen so far this year, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, which will be announced in October, could be the largest in four decades.
BusinessParkersburg News & Sentinel

Shortfall: Social Security, Medicare require action

Want another piece of bad news that be blamed, at least in part, on the COVID-19 pandemic? There is now so much financial pressure on Social Security and Medicare that the programs’ trustees have moved up by one year the date for which the depletion of Social Security’s reserves will require reduced payout — 2034 rather than the previous guess of 2035. Medicare is still expected to exhaust its reserves by 2026 … a little more than four years from now.
PharmaceuticalsHerald Times

Letter: Vaccines needed worldwide

Public investment made possible the development of safe, effective vaccines against this deadly pandemic in less than a year. It's an inspiring success. But even in our country, where more than 50% of people are fully vaccinated, the virus continues to cause major problems. Imagine the situation in Africa, where many countries have vaccinated fewer than 1% of their people, and where economic, health, and educational systems were fragile to begin with.
IndustryPublic Radio International PRI

Global cost to vaccine equity

Many have questioned the ethics of failing to vaccinate poor countries. But there are economic costs to vaccine inequities as well. The Economist Intelligence Unit forecast director, Agathe Demarais, says countries that fail to vaccinate 60% of their population by mid-2022 will lose $2.3 trillion by 2025. And it is emerging economies that will pay the highest price, with serious political and social consequences.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Can vaccine incentives break down COVID shot resistance?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. While most people have got their vaccines, a still sizeable minority have not — and motivating them to do so is a tricky business. Vaccine lotteries have been rolled out in both Canada and the U.S. President Joe Biden recently urged states to offer $100 incentives to people who get vaccinated. Prizes like trips and vacations are being used to entice the fence-sitters to go out and get their shots.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

Millennials and those in younger generations have been hearing for their entire lives that Social Security won't make it until they retire. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. government, Social Security insolvency might happen sooner than initially planned. Article continues below advertisement. What happens when Social Security runs...
Income Taxq95fm.net

Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits in 2034 due to COVID recession

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday that Social Security trust funds won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034, one year earlier than previously projected, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its annual summary of Social Security’s reserves, the program’s trustees said the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and the Disability Fund, designed to provide a source of income to former workers who have retired or can’t work due to a disability, have enough combined funds to pay scheduled benefits until 2034. “At that time, the combined funds’ reserves will become depleted and continuing tax income will be sufficient to pay 78% of scheduled benefits,” the report stated.
Economynews8000.com

Social Security Benefit Cuts Could Happen by 2034, Trustees Say

Each year, the Social Security Trustees release a report outlining the state of the program’s finances. This year’s report was delayed by many months, but it was finally released at the end of August. Unfortunately, the news wasn’t great. According to the Trustees, Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected...
EconomyPosted by
@JohnLocke

Fiscal Disaster Looms for Social Security, Medicare

Philip Klein of National Review Online delivers an important warning. In a week when Americans were distracted by the calamity in Afghanistan, landfall of the powerful Hurricane Ida, and the ongoing Delta surge, one could be forgiven for missing news on another looming disaster. But on Tuesday, we got word that the crisis facing our unsustainable entitlement programs will be more severe, and arrive sooner, than many people think.
Health ServicesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: True health care costs desperately need transparency

Regarding "Jaw surgery takes a $27,119 bite out of one man’s budget" (Aug. 27): I recently got a blood test at my doctor's office. Total Amount Billed: $103.28. Plan Discount: $72.30. Plan Paid: $0. Now it says I may owe $30.98. But did it ever really cost $103.28 to start...
Pharmaceuticalseiu.com

How much will vaccine inequity cost?

Rich countries have administered 100 times as many coronavirus vaccines as poorer economies. Beyond ethical concerns, delays in inoculating the world will come with a high price tag. A model built by The Economist Intelligence Unit shows that those countries that will not have vaccinated 60% of their population by mid-2022 will register GDP losses totalling US$2.3trn by 2025.
EconomyWTRF

Social Security has 12 years left: What do I do for retirement?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Will you have enough saved for retirement? According to the Federal Reserve, one in four American adults has nothing saved for their senior years. Only one out of every three adults say they’re “on track” financially for retirement and those who don’t save enough will need Social Security.
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

Social Security Will Be “Depleted” in a Decade. Don’t Freak Out

On Tuesday, a new report by the Social Security Administration revealed that the pool of Social Security benefits has been “significantly affected” by COVID-19 and the economic downfall of the virus. The announcement stated that the benefits are set to be “depleted” by 2033, a year earlier than what was previously suggested largely due to the COVID-19 crisis. And while these headlines are certainly terrifying, they’re not really the whole story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy