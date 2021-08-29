LETTER: Cost of not taking vaccine can break the bank
The vaccination choice is yours, but let’s look at the impact of Covid from another direction, your pocketbook. We’ve had unlimited government sponsored testing and vaccinations; no charge thanks to Uncle Sam! We’ve been granted child tax credit and economic impact payments to cover the business downturn and loss of income. Things may be looking up for you financially but consider what if you do need medical care. Do you still think Uncle Sam is going to bail you out? Think again!www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0