Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Weight of the Wind

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 6 days ago

“For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven; To make the weight for the winds; and he weigheth the waters by measure.” (Job 28:24-25) It was only discovered by scientists in modern times that the air actually has weight. This passage in Job, however, written 35 or more centuries ago, indicated that the two great terrestrial fluids of air and water forming Earth’s atmosphere and hydrosphere are both “weighed” by God’s careful “measure” to provide the right worldwide balance of forces for life on Earth.

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Environmenttheclevelandamerican.com

They warn of a geomagnetic storm affecting the earth

The U.S. National Weather Service (SWPC) has warned of a September 2 earthquake, a magnetic storm known as grade G2, against Earth. Fortunately no strong impacts on quality (G2) were expected. If it is grade G4 or G5, there will be severe effects such as the planet’s satellite network, global power and communications resistance. How do geomagnetic storms or solar storms occur?
Environmentmageenews.com

The wind is blowing in love

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It is that time of year! Storms brewing, winds blowing, and the arrival of the lovely love bugs. Yes, the love bugs...
Oil City, PADerrick

Winding down at pool

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end. With temperatures reaching into the upper 80s Monday afternoon, a stream of kids lined up at the slides and diving boards. Cheerful chatter filled the poolside with...
San Juan County, UTSan Juan Record

Elegant, powerful child of the wind

Once, while visiting Santa Fe, we toured a gallery that featured the paintings of Albert Scharf, a skyscape artist. His powerful images of Southwestern clouds have since prompted me to look up at heaven’s landscape, especially this last July when beautiful cumulous clouds towered over San Juan County. Even better...
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
Davenport, IAKWQC

Wind Down Summer with Watermelon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dieitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates how to cut a watermelon and what health benefits this fruit has! Watermelon is 92% water, making it a great choice to help you stay hydrated. Also being a low-calorie treat - one cup is just 46 calories - watermelon are high in nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and lycopene.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Unique Mixture of Salts Could Have Sparked Life on Primordial Earth, Study Hints

None of us would be around if organisms hadn't been sparked into life billions of years ago. The question of just how that spark came about continues to fascinate scientists. New research looking at how the conditions on primordial Earth might have produced life has identified a mixture of salts that, mixed with heat flows from molten rock, could potentially have contributed to the formation of self-replicating biomolecules. This self-replication is a key part of the 'RNA world' hypothesis: the idea that ribonucleic acids (RNA) can both store biological information and perform the required structure folding for life to grow and evolve...
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
PhotographyThrive Global

Photograph and Song-Thursday’s Earthly Essence: India Adams

The beauty of Mother Nature is how she moves into our creativity. Yes. She is edible. Yes. She nourishes us every day, whether we appreciate her or not. Whatever the case may be, we cannot deny that her primary purpose is to nourish our minds, body and Spirits. Then again, she is also rather delectable, as well.
AstronomyNautilus

My Personal Quest to Study Supernovae on Mars

I walked out of the airlock onto the blood-red Martian surface. My mind was crystal clear and laser focused. There was no room for panic or anxiety as I surveyed the landscape and remembered the job ahead. I had conditioned my body to instinctively complete the tasks at hand. 1....
GardeningCrossville Chronicle

ENJOYING NATURE: Help! My lawn is dying

One week ago, I stopped to visit a friend, and he was spraying his lawn. His next-door neighbor was spraying their lawn, and the guy across the street was spraying also. I asked Hal they were spraying and he said, “Armyworms.”. I had heard of them but, big deal. Well,...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

7 megalodon shark facts that will blow your mind

Prehistoric megalodon sharks roamed the oceans between 20 million and 3.6 million years ago, during the Miocene and Pliocene eras. These ancient sharks grew to enormous sizes, reaching up to 59 feet (18 meters) long, according to the Natural History Museum in London, making them among the largest fish ever to live in the ocean. In comparison, modern great white sharks are just one-third the length of megalodons. The long-extinct sharks' teeth have been discovered worldwide, on every continent except Antarctica, providing a glimpse into the vast domination that these giants achieved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy