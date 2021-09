HUNTINGBURG - During Friday's first quarter, nothing seemed to go Southridge's way, but everything changed from the second quarter on. The Raiders (1-1) had some turnovers against Boonville, just like they did Aug. 20 at Linton-Stockton, but this week, they held it all under control. Southridge wrote the ship after a tough opening quarter to avoid falling to 0-2 for the first time since 2007 with a 30-15 win.