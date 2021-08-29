LETTER: Daily Sun is not taking away your rights

Dave Eshleman’s letter printed in the Aug. 19 edition (“Plenty one can do now to fight climate change,” Page A6) is the right message for all of us. Many of us can do and need to do all four of what he offers to limit climate change. Admittedly, buying an electric auto and installing solar panels are large upfront expenses, but both pay back in a reasonable time frame. Some of us, like me, have a trade-off because the large trees in my backyard, which sequester carbon, also block the sun from providing electricity for my house.