Politics

LETTER: Daily Sun is not taking away your rights

 6 days ago

Recently you published a letter to the editor accusing The Daily Sun’s new letters to the editor policy of interfering with citizen’s freedom of speech as provided by the U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment to the Constitution reads “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

