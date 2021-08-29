Cancel
REVIVEHER Bank Holiday Day Party: Nick The Record B2B Kay Suzuki

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) Legendary Hackney Wick party REVIVEHER returns to The Lot for a bankholiday day party with a stellar line up.£5 - £10 after on the door / via Skiddle. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links...

www.skiddle.com

Food & Drinksskiddle.com

The Lot Fridays: Kev Macey B2B AD

2 For 1 Pints 5 - 7 For guaranteed entry, grab your tickets in advance above. Capacity will be reserved for advanced ticket holders. ADV GUARANTEED ENTRY LATE ADMISSION BEFORE 8pm - £10. There will be no re-entry after 6:30pm if the venue is at full capacity. It is also...
Celebrationsskiddle.com

Bank Holiday Sunday at Cargo Printworks

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 3:00am) What is the best way to spend Bank Holiday Sunday? Drink offers all day! Open until 4am. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join us on the 29th of August for some Bank...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Something for the Bank Holiday Weekend – 28/08/21

The bank holiday weekend is here, F1 has returned, and the first of the big music festivals are back. It’s not a bad way to round off August is it?. Meanwhile, it’s been a busy week in the gaming world with Gamescom taking place online, so let’s dive right in to our gaming round-up!
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

The Grand Bank Holiday Special

4:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) 29.08.21 The Grand Bank Holiday Special with NO RESTRICTIONS! , so you can have the best grand dining experience. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 29.08.21 The Grand bank Holiday special. Dine and...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Musicmusicomh.com

BBC Proms: English Baroque Soloists / Monteverdi Choir / Gardiner @ Royal Albert Hall, London

Early choral works from Bach and Handel given sparkling performances by the Monteverdi Choir and Ann Hallenberg under John Eliot Gardiner at the BBC Proms. Both born in 1685, Bach and Handel arrived at their early 20s in different circumstances. Bach was grubbing away at mid-status organist jobs near his home town of Eisenach, whereas Handel was in Italy, the darling of the Roman smart set, learning to perfect the stylish operas that would establish his later reputation. Wednesday’s Prom saw exemplary performances, by the Monteverdi Choir and the English Baroque Soloists under John Eliot Gardiner, of religious works by both composers from 1707.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Musicskiddle.com

Back To Classics Bank Holiday Summer

Prepare to go back in time with us for a night of 90s & 00s Dance/ Garage/ House/ Disco Classics in the main room + a 90s & 00s Urban Room & more!. Customer reviews of Back To Classics Bank Holiday Summer. Average rating:. 33%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boss in a Rage Fired Poor Worker in a Factory

One afternoon, the boss of an iron company was walking around the factory, doing a weekly check-in to see how his employees were doing and to check on production. At first, everything seemed fine. All of the employees were working well, and the machines were in perfect condition. The boss was pleased about what he was seeing and made a note of everything.
Drinksskiddle.com

The Great Bavarian Bank Holiday

BEERS & CHEERS ALL ROUND this August Bank Holiday, for the ultimate Bavarian celebration!. What better way to spend Bank Holiday Sunday than with a big Bavarian celebration? Stein in hand, live band, German grub, the lot!. German Beers & Steins. Live Oompah Band. Huge Beer Hall. Bavarian Trestle Tables...
Celebrationsskiddle.com

You&Me After Party - Bank Holiday

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) Bank Holiday is fast approaching as we can reveal the details of our magical after party. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Bank Holiday is fast approaching as we can reveal the details...
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

SNEAK END OF SUMMER RAVE @ XOYO - £3 DRINKS

Sneak End of Summer rave at the legendary Xoyo with £3 drinks all night and the best of House, Tech, UK garage and the top hip-hop and RnB Tunes. The biggest, baddest, best value Student Night ever to hit EAST LONDON !. Every Tuesday we takeover the legendary XOYO to...
EnvironmentBBC

Bank holiday: Travel warning as sunshine forecast in Wales

Motorists have been warned travel times could double as people head to enjoy the sun over the bank holiday weekend. Almost 17 million UK trips are expected this weekend because of a rise in staycations due to Covid, foreign travel restrictions and the weather. North Wales Police have warned people...

