Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

ISLAND MANIA - Notting Hill Carnival Day Party

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:00pm) Experience something new and exciting STRAIGHT from the Caribbean Island. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Experience something new and exciting STRAIGHT from the Caribbean Island. A total celebration of music, food &...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notting Hill Carnival#Terms Conditions#Caribbean Island#Mania#Immersive Decorations#Fav Djs#Dancehall Reggae Soca#Free Entry Cake Booth#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Related
CelebrationsTime Out Global

An Ode to Notting Hill Carnival

With Notting Hill Carnival off the streets for the second year running, we’re all feeling nostalgic for bygone days by the soundsystems of Ladbroke Grove. At this exhibition organised by London photographer Rio Blake, you can relive past Carnivals through archive images by up-and-coming photographers as well as big names like Martin Parr. Photos of elated Carnival crowds and J’Ouvert celebrations will be paired with DJ sets during the day to ‘recreate the times we would have had’.
Celebrationsskiddle.com

CARNIVAL CRAZY - Bashment x Soca x Afrobeats Carnival Party

9:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 10:30pm) Experience a serious dose of CARNIVAL this August! We're taking over London for the BIGGEST Notting Hill Inspired party for the Summer. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Experience a serious dose of...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Bashment Mania - London's Wildest Carnival Party

BASHMENT MANIA - The Biggest Carnival Weekend Party. Music Policy: Dancehall, Soca, Reggae, Hip Hop, RnB & More. Call/WhatsApp: +44 7487 669993 / info@invasionparties.co.uk. (No Hats, No Hoods, No Tracksuits) Strictly 18+ | ID Required. Doors close 9:30pm don’t be late | No re-entry. Limited Tickets on the door (depending...
Worldskiddle.com

Party Hard UK & Pitch Sundays - Carnival Bank Holiday Day Party

5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After Selling Out Events Across London & After A Sold Out Jamaican Independence Party... Party Hard UK & Pitch Sundays Link Up To Bring You The Ultimate...
Worldskiddle.com

Brixton Day & Night Party

Summer-ized Sessions rooftop raving in Brixton!☀😎 We head to one of London's finest rooftops this August!. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Summer-ized Sessions rooftop raving in Brixton!☀😎. We head to one of London's finest rooftops this August at...
Celebrationsskiddle.com

SUPA DUPA FLY X CARNIVAL TERRACE PARTY

2:00pm til 9:00pm (last entry 4:00pm) We're Taking Over North London’s Hottest Terrace for an All Day Carnival Party!. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We're Taking Over North London’s Hottest Terrace for an All Day Carnival Party. Expect...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Rep Your Country Carnival Party

10:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 1:30am) This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This AUGUST get ready for the craziest soca party of 2021 with all your favourite DJs playing the best in Soca all day!. This event is guaranteed...
Restaurantsskiddle.com

The Shakespeare Pub London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Shakespeare Pub in London. Find 3 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Shakespeare Pub? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at The Shakespeare Pub...
Festivalskiddle.com

Hide&Seek Festival After Party

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Hide&Seek Festival After Party on Saturday 4th September 2021. Expect the high energy good vibes You&Me are known for as they welcome a selection of party starters. Voigt.mas. (Voigtmann b2b John Dimas) Josh Baker b2b Laidlaw. Local Dub. 106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel

A vacation to the U.K. countryside is hard to replicate, especially in London, but the new Beaverbrook Town House is bringing a touch of the countryside to the heart of Chelsea. Opened on Sept. 1, Beaverbrook Town House joins its sister hotel, the Beaverbrook in Surrey, a 470-acre estate owned...
Musicskiddle.com

Ibiza Proms in the Park

IBIZA PROMS IN THE PARK... FRIDAY 3rd SEPTEMBER at Beacon Park, Lichfield. The bar was an absolute joke. We waiting over 2 hours to buy a drink - you needed more bars on if youâ??re going to have an event with that many people!. Posted Yesterday, 11:32pm. Overall rating: 2...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Musictheface.com

Notting Hill Carnival legends on their most-loved tracks

For the second year in a row, Notting Hill Carnival won’t be flooding the streets of West London over the bank holiday weekend. Thanks to the pandemic, Mas Bands, sound systems and the motive hungry revellers have been forced to find alternative ways to celebrate the much loved event, which is usually one of the largest street festivals in the world.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Celebrationsskiddle.com

Bank Holiday Monday Summer Day Party

2:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Old Skool Day Party is back with a Bank Holiday Summer Day Party. We will be mixing up the old skool anthems with a sprinkling of modern day carnival inspired hits. Get your horns and whistles ready and wear comfortable shoes. Party with DJs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy