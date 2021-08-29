Jungle Splash in the Park

The highly anticipated, multi-weekend festival in Palm Springs is fundamentally a giant pool party. Mix in sold-out hotels, after-hours parties, and world-class electronic headliners and you get Splash House. The colorful, sun-soaked weekend event spanned the Renaissance, Saguaro, and Margaritaville hotels and festival-goers took over the pool areas and booked out the rooms to decorate their hotel balconies with their slogans, flags and streamers. Desert heat baked the valley until about 5 PM daily, when the balmy breezes and shade of the palm trees brought the temperature down to a comfortable warmth. Splash House is an unforgettable bucket list event that appeals to those even on the outskirts of the electronic and house genre fandoms.