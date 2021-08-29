Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Jungle Splash in the Park

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:00pm til 8:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) Jungle Splash brings you an exclusive all dayer summer event....LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE... Jungle Splash in the Park brings you a fully loaded action packed Bank Holiday Sunday Summer sizzler... Join us for our first monumental outdoor event to get everyone together after coming out...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unity Is Strength#5th Avenue#Rare Groove#Jungle Splash#Bank Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Grand Island, NYWKBW-TV

Splash World water park on Grand Island to open Saturday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new water park at the former Fantasy Island site on Grand Island is opening this weekend. Splash World announced on Thursday that the water park is opening on Saturday, August 28 at noon. The water park is opening a month after it was originally...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

A Big Opening Splash

It was little secret that the first season of the Huether Family Aquatics Center was going to be a big one. With the season wrapped up for the majority of aquatics activities, it’s becoming clearer just how much of an impact the larger facility with its myriad of additional activities has had versus the former Fantle Memorial Park Pool.
Theater & DanceSpin

SPIN Recap: Splash House 2021

The highly anticipated, multi-weekend festival in Palm Springs is fundamentally a giant pool party. Mix in sold-out hotels, after-hours parties, and world-class electronic headliners and you get Splash House. The colorful, sun-soaked weekend event spanned the Renaissance, Saguaro, and Margaritaville hotels and festival-goers took over the pool areas and booked out the rooms to decorate their hotel balconies with their slogans, flags and streamers. Desert heat baked the valley until about 5 PM daily, when the balmy breezes and shade of the palm trees brought the temperature down to a comfortable warmth. Splash House is an unforgettable bucket list event that appeals to those even on the outskirts of the electronic and house genre fandoms.
Bettendorf, IAKWQC

Splash Landing’s 2021 Doggy Splash is Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for some canine cannonballs! Splash Landing’s Doggy Splash is Sunday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. at the City of Bettendorf facility located at 2220 23rd Avenue. Pre-registration is a requirement and dogs may register for one weight class only. Participation is limited...
Saginaw, MInbc25news.com

Saginaw Splash Park closing for the season in September

SAGINAW, Mich. - The 2021 summer season at Saginaw’s Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, comes to an end on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The park will be opened one final weekend, from 12:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3 and 12:00-6:00 p.m. on...
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Soft opening of Idaho Falls splash park starts Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls’ first splash pad is set for a soft opening to test the equipment and give residents a sneak peek of the new facility. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the facility will happen at the beginning of the summer season in 2022. The soft opening...
Musicskiddle.com

Ibiza Proms in the Park

IBIZA PROMS IN THE PARK... FRIDAY 3rd SEPTEMBER at Beacon Park, Lichfield. The bar was an absolute joke. We waiting over 2 hours to buy a drink - you needed more bars on if youâ??re going to have an event with that many people!. Posted Yesterday, 11:32pm. Overall rating: 2...
Redmond, ORcascadebusnews.com

City of Redmond Splash Park Season Comes to an End

City of Redmond Park Division announces Centennial Park splash feature will close for the season at the end of the day on Monday, September 6. This seasonal feature is scheduled to re-open Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The closure allows for City crews to winterize all spray features, protecting their...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash returns to Mill Race Park Oct. 9

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The annual Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash in Mill Race Park will be back for its 18th year in October. The club is planning more food, more games, more entertainment and more giveaways, according to organizers, all in an effort to benefit community service projects in Columbus. This...
Worldskiddle.com

The London Dungeon - Standard Entry

Treat yourself to the ultimate day out at the London Dungeonif you dare! The home of scary fun invites you to live and breathe your way through L... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Treat yourself to the ultimate...
TravelPaste Magazine

This Week in Theme Park News: Disney Genie+, Splash Mountain's Retheme, Tragedy at SeaWorld, and More

Earlier today Disney revealed more about the upcoming Princess and the Frog attraction, which will be replacing the current Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom. This is both one of the most anticipated projects in the pipeline at Disney, as well as one of the most controversial among certain theme park fans, and it’s great to finally get more information about it.
Vine Grove, KYNews Enterprise

Fundraising ongoing for splash pad at Optimist Park

Now a senior at North Hardin High School, Rachel Ritchie since the third grade has been on a mission to bring play and inclusion to everyone with all abilities. Through this mission, and the help of the community, she completed Rachel’s Fun for Everyone Playground at Optimist Park in Vine Grove in 2017.
Food & Drinksorlandoinformer.com

Tribute Store, Jungle Cruise, and New Coasters: Your Weekly Theme-Park Recap (August 23 – 29)

Here’s what you need to know for the week of August 23 – 29. The Tribute Store opened on August 26, and it felt like Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at Universal Studios. The beautiful haunted house facade lured a number of guests and team members inside and and beckoned them to explore. While inside, shoppers discovered Horror Nights merchandise and a number of easter eggs. While technically a gift shop, The Tribute Store is much more than that, and many of us now feel like its an attraction on its own merit.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

AIDIF Comedy

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Vauxhall Comedy Club London: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need a place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy