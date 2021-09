Everybody likes the era of racing in which they grew up, right? Well, I myself came of age in Europe while Group C was going gangbusters. And the alpha male of that category was the Porsche 962, an evolution of the also-very-cool 956. While the 956 technically followed the 935 era of Porsche racing, stylistically it was more of a 917 successor, both of them having beautiful, aerodynamically efficient bodies made for the Mulsanne Straight.