Are you planning to travel to Dugi Otok, Croatia soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Dugi Otok with suggested tours!. Dugi took is located west of Zadar. It is also the 7th largest island in the Adriatic Sea, off the Dalmatian coast. The name “Dugi Otok” means “Long Island” as it is 45 km long. This island is ideal if you want to explore off the beaten destination in Croatia. The Saharun Beach on the north side and Telascica Nature Park on the southern part are some of the most visited sights here. Explore more of this island in this short guide.