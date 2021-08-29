Cancel
JMU volleyball downs Illinois State 3-1 at home

By Savannah Reger
breezejmu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJMU volleyball took down Illinois State in a team effort Saturday, defeating the Redbirds 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16) in Sinclair Gymnasium. The Dukes close out the JMU Invitational with a 2-1 record before heading on the road next weekend. “[We played] really, really good,” JMU volleyball head coach Lauren...

