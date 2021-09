The Terriers travel to rivals Sheffield United on Saturday in a mouthwatering tie for the West Yorkshire side who will fancy all their chances against a Sheffield United squad lacking in confidence since their relegation from the Premier League, registering the lowest points total of recent joining the Likes of Derby County and Aston Villa. The Blades managed just 23 points in 38 competitive league games whilst Town were fighting it out at the bottom of the table in the second tier. Both teams now face each other in the Sky Bet Championship. Slavisa Jokanovic has a major job ahead of his hands as he tries to regain control of his troops. Ahead of this one Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan spoke to Club TV ahead of the local clash.