Help for Haiti: A Benefit Concert

visitsarasota.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that ravaged Haiti on August 14, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents "Help for Haiti: A Benefit Concert" featuring WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and friends. The programs – which will take place at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 – will feature uplifting songs to raise funds and hope for the people of Haiti. The 90-minute program will feature touching and soulful versions of popular songs such as "Lean On Me," "We Are The World" and "Put A Little Love In Your Heart." In addition to Jacobs, favorite WBTT artists will also perform. Proceeds will benefit the Bradenton-based organization Project Light International (P.L.I.), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing emergency first responders, nurses and other medical professionals as well as ambulances and helicopters to help rescue and treat those in need. These vital emergency services are not currently available in many Haitian communities. Shows take place at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Masks will be required; there will be no intermission and no concessions will be sold. Tickets are $27 (including ticket fees) and are available through WBTT's website, westcoastblacktheatre.org, or by calling the Box Office: 941-366-1505.

www.visitsarasota.com

