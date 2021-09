Some key US electric vehicle sales data aren’t easy to come by these days. We don’t get numbers for several of the most popular models because their makers don’t break out sales of different models (Tesla — Model Y versus Model 3) or different powertrains of the of models that come in gas or electric versions (the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro). As a result, my quarterly reports on US EV sales exclude the latter and involve an estimate for the Model Y vs. Model 3 split. Also, Tesla’s doesn’t even report its US sales, only global sales, so even the Tesla sales are a combined 3 + Y estimate.