ALL ABOARD? Proposed Amtrak route would stop in Columbus
Amtrak has proposed a new passenger rail line that would connect Louisville to Chicago — with a stop in Columbus along the way. The route, part of Amtrak’s plans to expand passenger rail service nationwide, would pass underneath the railroad overpass at the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 11 on the Columbus’ west side and include stops in downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport, according to a proposal posted on Amtrak’s website.www.therepublic.com
